(WHDH) — Prepare to see a lot of people dressed up as prehistoric reptiles roaming the streets of Massachusetts this Halloween.

With Halloween coming this weekend, the team at All Home Connections set out to find the most popular Halloween costume in each state for 2021 by analyzing current Google Trends data to create a projection.

“This year, witches and dinosaurs rule the nation, with a combined 22 states either looking to cast a spell or return to their Jurassic roots,” researchers wrote.

The most popular Halloween costumes in New England were as follows:

Massachusetts – Dinosaur

Rhode Island – Vampire

Connecticut – Powerpuff Girls

Maine – Dinosaur

New Hampshire – Ninja

Vermont – Deer

All Home Connections

