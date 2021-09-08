BOSTON (WHDH) - The American Automobile Association has released its picks for the most scenic roads in each Northeast state.

As leaf-peeping season rapidly approaches, AAA decided to compile a list of the region’s most eye-catching drives.

The Mohawk Trail was named Massachusetts’ most scenic road, spanning more than 70 miles with dense forests, waterfront vistas, and a number of historic towns nestled along the route.

“For a one-of-a-kind sightseeing stop, pull over in the town of Shelburne Falls to get a firsthand look at the Bridge of Flowers. This historic crossing, which traverses the Deerfield River, is covered with thousands of flowers and shrubs,” AAA wrote. “The roadway is also home to more than 100 other attractions, including everything from old Pilgrim churches to state parks.”

The entire list of AAA’s most scenic roads in the region is as follows:

Connecticut: State Route 169

Rhode Island: Ocean Drive

Maine: Park Loop Road

New Hampshire: Kancamagus Highway

Vermont: Green Mountain Byway

New York: Upper Delaware Scenic Byway

New Jersey: Palisades Scenic Byway/Henry Hudson Drive

Here’s when foliage will reach peak fall color in New England, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

