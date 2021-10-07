BOSTON (WHDH) - Forbes has released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, including 15 people who call Massachusetts home.

The 400 wealthiest people saw their collective fortune increase 40 percent over the last year to $4.5 trillion, Forbes found, adding that nearly all of them got richer.

“It has been a terrible year for many, but the good times keep on rolling for the nation’s richest,” Forbes wrote in its report.

A total of 44 new names landed on the list, which now requires a minimum net worth of $2.9 billion, up $800 million from last year.

The top five richest Americans were Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Larry Page.

The following 15 Bay Staters landed on the list:

27. Abigail Johnson — $25.2B net worth

60. Edward Johnson, III — $11.5B net worth

102. Robert Kraft — $8.3B net worth

124. Edward Johnson, IV — $7.2B net worth

134. Jim Davis & Family — $6.9B net worth

168. Elizabeth Johnson — $6.1B net worth

176. Timothy Springer — $5.9B net worth

188. Alan Trefler — $5.7B net worth

212. Noubar Afeyan — $5B net worth

222. Robert Langer — $4.9B net worth

289. Amos Hostetter, Jr. — $3.9B net worth

340. Steve Conine — $3.4B net worth

340. Frank Laukien — $3.4B net worth

340. Niraj Shah — $3.4B net worth

363. Robert Hale, Jr. — $3.2B net worth

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry was listed as a Florida resident with a net worth of $3.6B, which earned him a ranking of 318th.

