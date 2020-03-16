These chemicals should never be mixed to make homemade cleaning products

BOSTON (WHDH) - Stores in towns and cities across the United States are struggling to keep shelves stocked with cleaning supplies as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve.

In wake of the shortages, the Lynn Fire Department took to Twitter on Monday to remind the public that it’s never safe to mix chemicals to make homemade cleaning products.

Bleach and vinegar produce chlorine gas when mixed together and cause coughing, breathing problems, burning and watery eyes.

Bleach and ammonia produce a toxic gas called chloramine when mixed. It causes shortness of breath and chest pain.

Bleach and rubbing alcohol makes chloroform, which is highly toxic.

Hydrogen peroxide and vinegar create peroxyacetic acid, which can be highly corrosive.

The fire department noted that plain water is safe to use to dilute solutions.

Since everyone is in “cleaning mode” we wanted to send a friendly PSA to please play it safe w/ chemicals and mixtures. Most chemicals SHOULD NOT be mixed w/ anything, and if they are it’s plain water to help dilute the solution. pic.twitter.com/KE7QqqhpuY — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) March 16, 2020

