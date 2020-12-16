These have been the most purchased beers in Mass. since start of pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Americans, including residents of Massachusetts, have been reaching out for an extra beer or two to help them pass the time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alcohol consumption across the country has gone up by 19 percent since March, according to a new TOP Data study. Online alcohol sales are also up 262 percent compared to last year.

TOP Data says it analyzed consumer tracking data of visits to liquor stores, online beer shopping data, and a 1,000-person survey to pinpoint the top five go-to beers in all 50 states.

Budweiser was the most popular beer of choice in 23 states, including the Bay State.

Massachusetts’ most purchased beers have been as follows:

Budweiser Heineken Bud Light Stella Miller Lite

To find out what other states have been drinking, click here.

