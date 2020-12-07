These lonely otters found love in lockdown just in time for the holidays

(CNN) — When two otters lost their longtime lovers earlier this year, they became quite lonely. Thanks to an otters-only dating site, “Fishing for Love,” they found each other amid a global pandemic and are living happily otter after.

Harris, an Asian short-clawed otter at The Cornish Seal Sanctuary in England, lost his partner and found himself alone for the first time in four years, CNN previously reported. Pumpkin, who lost her elderly partner, convinced Harris to forego his bachelor ways in the name of love.

With fears of being catfished, Pumpkin patiently awaited Harris’ arrival from his Cornish home to her residence at SEA LIFE Scarborough.

While introducing these otters can be a bit nerve-racking and difficult, it’s best for the male to move into the female’s territory so he more easily submits to her.

“After an extremely sad period for both Pumpkin and the Animal Care team here at Scarborough we are delighted to report that not only is Pumpkin happy once again, but Harris has settled in extremely well and has already become part of the SEA LIFE Scarborough family,” said curator Todd German in a press release.

The pair initially moved into a rented accommodation where they were able to get to know one another in private, SEA LIFE said. Now things are going swimmingly.

As their bond grew, they took the next steps and got the keys to their forever home. Guests at SEA LIFE Scarborough can now meet the adorable otter couple.

While Harris had to say goodbye to his family at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary, he keeps up with them through WhatsApp.

“We are absolutely delighted that Pumpkin and Harris are getting on so well and he has settled in so quickly,” Cornish Seal Sanctuary curator Tamara Cooper said.

The SEA LIFE aquariums reopened December 2 with extensive safety measures, including online-only bookings, enhanced cleaning, personal protective equipment, and social distancing.

