BOSTON (WHDH) - With at-home COVID-19 test kits hard to find at stores and pharmacies, some communities in Massachusetts are giving out kits free of charge in an effort to keep residents safe during the holidays.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday announced that free test kits have been made available at the following Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers and Boston Public Library branches:

BCYF locations

Paris Street in East Boston

River Street in Hyde Park

Mildred Avenue in Mattapan

Tobin in Mission Hill

Shelburne in Roxbury

BPL branches

Brighton

Copley Square

Codman Square

East Boston

Grove Hall

Mattapan

Roslindale

Roxbury

South Boston

Test kits are available to be picked up at Everett City Hill until 5 p.m. on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Fall River officials plan to make test kits available at Fall River Fire Department stations on Globe Street, Eastern Avenue, and Stanley Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a limit of two test kits per household.

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and the Revere Department of Public Health on Wednesday will distribute over 7,000 self-test kits to every Revere Public School student.

The town of East Bridgewater also plans to make tests available to residents.

Pharmacies might be low on “at home #Covid tests” but cities are handing them out. 1350 tests are available at this one #Boston center for youth & families. #7news pic.twitter.com/2qvXKjHH3Y — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 21, 2021

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)