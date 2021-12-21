BOSTON (WHDH) - With at-home COVID-19 test kits hard to find at stores and pharmacies, some communities in Massachusetts are giving out kits free of charge in an effort to keep residents safe during the holidays.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday announced that free test kits have been made available at the following Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers and Boston Public Library branches:
BCYF locations
- Paris Street in East Boston
- River Street in Hyde Park
- Mildred Avenue in Mattapan
- Tobin in Mission Hill
- Shelburne in Roxbury
BPL branches
- Brighton
- Copley Square
- Codman Square
- East Boston
- Grove Hall
- Mattapan
- Roslindale
- Roxbury
- South Boston
Test kits are available to be picked up at Everett City Hill until 5 p.m. on Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, Fall River officials plan to make test kits available at Fall River Fire Department stations on Globe Street, Eastern Avenue, and Stanley Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a limit of two test kits per household.
Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and the Revere Department of Public Health on Wednesday will distribute over 7,000 self-test kits to every Revere Public School student.
The town of East Bridgewater also plans to make tests available to residents.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
