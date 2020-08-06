These Massachusetts communities had an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days

BOSTON (WHDH) - New public health data released on Wednesday indicates that many towns and cities across the Commonwealth had an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health now includes data on total tests conducted, total positive tests, and percent positivity in the last 14 days for each community in its weekly COVID-19 update, in addition to case counts during that time period and total case counts since the beginning of the pandemic.

Boston has recorded that most news cases and positive tests in the last 14 days, while Lynn had the highest percentage of positive tests.

Below is a look at the communities that had at least 15 new coronavirus cases in the last two weeks:

City/Town

Attleboro

Boston

Brockton

Brookline

Cambridge

Chelsea

Everett

Lynn

Malden

Medford

Milford

Northampton

Peabody

Randolph

Revere

Salem

Saugus

Somerville

Taunton

West Springfield

Westfield

Weymouth

Woburn

Wrentham

 Case Count

18

440

79

16

33

93

68

223

45

25

15

20

39

25

126

35

33

37

49

15

20

22

18

15

 Percent Change

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

 Total Tests

21

24,898

2,540

2,003

5,500

2,274

1,701

4,543

1,834

2,131

853

1,413

2,060

1,015

2,562

1,573

983

3,877

1,964

688

985

1,356

1,197

383

 Percent Positivity

2.95%

2.16%

5.12%

0.85%

0.80%

4.93%

4.82%

6.12%

3.27%

1.27%

1.99%

1.77%

2.48%

3.25%

6.05%

2.42%

4.37%

1.13%

2.80%

2.33%

2.23%

1.92%

1.75%

4.18%

To view an updated breakdown of total town-by-town coronavirus cases, click here.

