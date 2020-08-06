These Massachusetts communities had an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days

BOSTON (WHDH) - New public health data released on Wednesday indicates that many towns and cities across the Commonwealth had an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health now includes data on total tests conducted, total positive tests, and percent positivity in the last 14 days for each community in its weekly COVID-19 update, in addition to case counts during that time period and total case counts since the beginning of the pandemic.
Boston has recorded that most news cases and positive tests in the last 14 days, while Lynn had the highest percentage of positive tests.
Below is a look at the communities that had at least 15 new coronavirus cases in the last two weeks:
|City/Town
Attleboro
Boston
Brockton
Brookline
Cambridge
Chelsea
Everett
Lynn
Malden
Medford
Milford
Northampton
Peabody
Randolph
Revere
Salem
Saugus
Somerville
Taunton
West Springfield
Westfield
Weymouth
Woburn
Wrentham
|Case Count
18
440
79
16
33
93
68
223
45
25
15
20
39
25
126
35
33
37
49
15
20
22
18
15
|Percent Change
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
|Total Tests
21
24,898
2,540
2,003
5,500
2,274
1,701
4,543
1,834
2,131
853
1,413
2,060
1,015
2,562
1,573
983
3,877
1,964
688
985
1,356
1,197
383
|Percent Positivity
2.95%
2.16%
5.12%
0.85%
0.80%
4.93%
4.82%
6.12%
3.27%
1.27%
1.99%
1.77%
2.48%
3.25%
6.05%
2.42%
4.37%
1.13%
2.80%
2.33%
2.23%
1.92%
1.75%
4.18%
To view an updated breakdown of total town-by-town coronavirus cases, click here.
