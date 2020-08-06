These Massachusetts communities had an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days

BOSTON (WHDH) - New public health data released on Wednesday indicates that many towns and cities across the Commonwealth had an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health now includes data on total tests conducted, total positive tests, and percent positivity in the last 14 days for each community in its weekly COVID-19 update, in addition to case counts during that time period and total case counts since the beginning of the pandemic.

Boston has recorded that most news cases and positive tests in the last 14 days, while Lynn had the highest percentage of positive tests.

Below is a look at the communities that had at least 15 new coronavirus cases in the last two weeks:

City/Town Attleboro Boston Brockton Brookline Cambridge Chelsea Everett Lynn Malden Medford Milford Northampton Peabody Randolph Revere Salem Saugus Somerville Taunton West Springfield Westfield Weymouth Woburn Wrentham Case Count 18 440 79 16 33 93 68 223 45 25 15 20 39 25 126 35 33 37 49 15 20 22 18 15 Percent Change Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Increase Total Tests 21 24,898 2,540 2,003 5,500 2,274 1,701 4,543 1,834 2,131 853 1,413 2,060 1,015 2,562 1,573 983 3,877 1,964 688 985 1,356 1,197 383 Percent Positivity 2.95% 2.16% 5.12% 0.85% 0.80% 4.93% 4.82% 6.12% 3.27% 1.27% 1.99% 1.77% 2.48% 3.25% 6.05% 2.42% 4.37% 1.13% 2.80% 2.33% 2.23% 1.92% 1.75% 4.18%

To view an updated breakdown of total town-by-town coronavirus cases, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)