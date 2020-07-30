These Massachusetts communities had the highest rates of positive coronavirus tests in the last 14 days

BOSTON (WHDH) - New public health data released on Wednesday indicates that Revere, Lynn, and Brockton had the highest rates of positive coronavirus tests in the Bay State over the last weeks.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health now includes data on total tests conducted, total positive tests, and percent positivity in the last 14 days for each community in its weekly COVID-19 update, in addition to case counts during that time period and total case counts since the beginning of the pandemic.

Boston has recorded that most positive tests in the last 14 days but the city’s percent positivity statistic ranked near the bottom in comparison to the communities with the highest rates of positive tests.

Below is a look at the communities that had the highest rates of positive tests in the last 14 days. All of the cities and towns tallied at least 15 new cases during that time.

City/Town

Revere

Lynn

Brockton

Fall River

Everett

Chelsea

Belchertown

Chicopee

Lawrence

Framingham

Saugus

Springfield

Quincy

Marlborough

Needham

Malden

Falmouth

Methuen

Holyoke

New Bedford

Worcester

Westfield

Salem

Lowell

Boston

Barnstable

Peabody

Melrose

Haverhill

 Case Count

82

129

59

67

42

56

15

39

79

36

16

95

51

27

15

31

22

24

30

37

119

16

21

52

296

17

22

23

19

 Total Tests

1647

3985

1898

2367

1384

1993

421

1416

3249

1520

792

4126

2256

1443

821

1623

1014

1315

1622

2184

6785

880

1318

3615

20272

920

1791

1941

1637

 Total Positive Tests
103

175

79

97

54

75

15

47

104

47

23

118

62

37

21

39

24

31

38

49

148

18

26

71

389

17

32

30

23

 Percent Positivity

6.25%

4.39%

4.16%

4.10%

3.90%

3.76%

3.56%

3.32%

3.20%

3.09%

2.90%

2.86%

2.75%

2.56%

2.56%

2.40%

2.37%

2.36%

2.34%

2.24%

2.18%

2.05%

1.97%

1.96%

1.92%

1.85%

1.79%

1.55%

1.41%

To view an updated breakdown of total town-by-town coronavirus cases, click here.

