These Massachusetts communities had the highest rates of positive coronavirus tests in the last 14 days

BOSTON (WHDH) - New public health data released on Wednesday indicates that Revere, Lynn, and Brockton had the highest rates of positive coronavirus tests in the Bay State over the last weeks.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health now includes data on total tests conducted, total positive tests, and percent positivity in the last 14 days for each community in its weekly COVID-19 update, in addition to case counts during that time period and total case counts since the beginning of the pandemic.

Boston has recorded that most positive tests in the last 14 days but the city’s percent positivity statistic ranked near the bottom in comparison to the communities with the highest rates of positive tests.

Below is a look at the communities that had the highest rates of positive tests in the last 14 days. All of the cities and towns tallied at least 15 new cases during that time.

City/Town Revere Lynn Brockton Fall River Everett Chelsea Belchertown Chicopee Lawrence Framingham Saugus Springfield Quincy Marlborough Needham Malden Falmouth Methuen Holyoke New Bedford Worcester Westfield Salem Lowell Boston Barnstable Peabody Melrose Haverhill Case Count 82 129 59 67 42 56 15 39 79 36 16 95 51 27 15 31 22 24 30 37 119 16 21 52 296 17 22 23 19 Total Tests 1647 3985 1898 2367 1384 1993 421 1416 3249 1520 792 4126 2256 1443 821 1623 1014 1315 1622 2184 6785 880 1318 3615 20272 920 1791 1941 1637 Total Positive Tests

103 175 79 97 54 75 15 47 104 47 23 118 62 37 21 39 24 31 38 49 148 18 26 71 389 17 32 30 23 Percent Positivity 6.25% 4.39% 4.16% 4.10% 3.90% 3.76% 3.56% 3.32% 3.20% 3.09% 2.90% 2.86% 2.75% 2.56% 2.56% 2.40% 2.37% 2.36% 2.34% 2.24% 2.18% 2.05% 1.97% 1.96% 1.92% 1.85% 1.79% 1.55% 1.41%

To view an updated breakdown of total town-by-town coronavirus cases, click here.

