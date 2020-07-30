These Massachusetts communities had the highest rates of positive coronavirus tests in the last 14 days

BOSTON (WHDH) - New public health data released on Wednesday indicates that Revere, Lynn, and Brockton had the highest rates of positive coronavirus tests in the Bay State over the last weeks.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health now includes data on total tests conducted, total positive tests, and percent positivity in the last 14 days for each community in its weekly COVID-19 update, in addition to case counts during that time period and total case counts since the beginning of the pandemic.
Boston has recorded that most positive tests in the last 14 days but the city’s percent positivity statistic ranked near the bottom in comparison to the communities with the highest rates of positive tests.
Below is a look at the communities that had the highest rates of positive tests in the last 14 days. All of the cities and towns tallied at least 15 new cases during that time.
|City/Town
Revere
Lynn
Brockton
Fall River
Everett
Chelsea
Belchertown
Chicopee
Lawrence
Framingham
Saugus
Springfield
Quincy
Marlborough
Needham
Malden
Falmouth
Methuen
Holyoke
New Bedford
Worcester
Westfield
Salem
Lowell
Boston
Barnstable
Peabody
Melrose
Haverhill
|Case Count
82
129
59
67
42
56
15
39
79
36
16
95
51
27
15
31
22
24
30
37
119
16
21
52
296
17
22
23
19
|Total Tests
1647
3985
1898
2367
1384
1993
421
1416
3249
1520
792
4126
2256
1443
821
1623
1014
1315
1622
2184
6785
880
1318
3615
20272
920
1791
1941
1637
|Total Positive Tests
103
175
79
97
54
75
15
47
104
47
23
118
62
37
21
39
24
31
38
49
148
18
26
71
389
17
32
30
23
|Percent Positivity
6.25%
4.39%
4.16%
4.10%
3.90%
3.76%
3.56%
3.32%
3.20%
3.09%
2.90%
2.86%
2.75%
2.56%
2.56%
2.40%
2.37%
2.36%
2.34%
2.24%
2.18%
2.05%
1.97%
1.96%
1.92%
1.85%
1.79%
1.55%
1.41%
