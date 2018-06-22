‘These people are dangerous’: Elderly Uber driver left for dead speaks about brutal attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - An elderly Uber driver who was brutally beaten in Dorchester earlier this month and left for dead says it took EMTs 15 minutes to resuscitate him after his heart stopped beating.

Henry Miller, 75, was on his way to pick up passengers in Codman Square when he was pulled from his car and pummeled in the street.

“I saw two people in the street, so I figured that was them, and that’s it,” Miller told 7News.

Miller suffered a gash on his head, bruising and cuts on his arms, and broke his teeth. The attackers stole his phones, his lung medicine, and even his handicapped placard.

“They told me my heart stopped,” he said. “They told me it took fifteen minutes to bring me back.”

As Miller recovers from the beating at a rehabilitation center, he wants to know why someone would attack him in such a way and is hopeful an arrest is made soon.

“What reason in the world could they have for hitting an Uber driver? I maybe have 20 bucks in my pocket,” he said. “These people are dangerous. They’ve got to be caught.”

Miller’s daughter, Emily, says a pizza delivery man is the one who called 911 and she’s very grateful he did.

“I looked at him on Father’s Day and thought ‘I can’t believe you’re here,'” she said. “I can’t believe he’s here.”

Miller’s car was found around the block from the attack. Now, his family is hoping somebody comes forward to help police crack the case.

“Speak up before it happens to somebody in their family, he said. “Get these people off the street.”

Miller has a long recovery ahead but refuses to let the attack destroy his faith in people.

“I think I’ve got close to 25,000 rides. That means over 50,000 people in my car,” Miller said. “There’s a lot of good people out there.”

Miller’s daughter is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. A gofundme page has also been set up.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

