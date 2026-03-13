BOSTON (WHDH) - As Massachusetts continues its anti-trust case against Live Nation, new court documents show employees at the ticketing company bragged about “robbing” customers.

The messages were released by a judge as part of a lawsuit between Live Nation and the federal government, along with dozens of states.

The Department of Justice and Live Nation agreed on a settlement this week, but the group of states, including Massachusetts, has not.

The texts are between two employees who oversaw ticketing at two different venues.

One of them talks about charging what he called “outrageous” prices for VIP tickets, saying, “These people are so stupid… I almost feel bad taking advantage of them.”

The other employee boasts about inflating prices on premier parking, saying “Robbing them blind baby… That’s how we do.”

He later describes how he hides high ticket prices, writing, “… In other venues I’ve worked, we’ve gotten people claiming we were only selling marked up tickets… I gouge them on ancillary prices to make up for it.”

Live Nation says the messages do not reflect its values and says it will investigate.

