GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is collecting donations to bring south to Kentucky after a cluster of tornados ripped through parts of the state on Friday, destroying homes and businesses and leaving dozens of people dead.

Michael Labbe, of Grafton, says he plans to personally deliver the supplies to the Blue Grass State.

“I turned the news on and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ These poor people need help,” Labbe said. “I made some phone calls and within four hours I got this up and running.”

Labbe says he is accepting non-perishable foods, warm winter clothing, blankets, pillows, hygiene products, toiletries, generators, water, and Christmas gifts for children.

“I can’t imagine a child going without a present,” Labbe said. “If we could put a smile on a child’s face and take that sorrow away for a few hours, it’s worth every penny.”

Anyone interested in making a donation can do so by visiting All Phase Glass Corporation in Grafton.

