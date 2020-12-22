These restaurants will be open for dining, takeout on Christmas Day

(WHDH) — Many restaurants in Massachusetts will be open for dining on Christmas Day, while others are offering holiday dinner bundles to enjoy at home.
Offers.com compiled a list of restaurants that are eager to welcome guests into their dining rooms and also identified takeout deals for those who have no interest in eating outside of their home on Christmas.
Below is a list of restaurants that are open on Christmas, according to experts at Offers.com:
- Boston Market: Nearly all 350 Boston Market locations will be open on Christmas Day. However, menu items and hours will vary. Additionally, they are offering heat & serve meals, whole pies, hot side dishes, and appetizers that can be picked up on or before Christmas Day. To find out more, visit the Boston Market catering page and be sure to place your order by Dec. 21.
- Chart House: Traditionally open on Christmas Day, the Chart House website doesn’t give specifics, but reservations can be made online for Dec. 25. They are advertising a Christmas prime rib family pack to go that must be pre-ordered by Dec. 20. Preordered meals to reheat at home serve three to four people for $115 and are available for pick up on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
- Del Frisco’s: Open on Christmas Day, Del Frisco’s is also offering a Christmas dinner to go that serves two to four people, starting at $200.
- Dunkin’: Most locations will be open on Dec. 24 and 25. Local store hours will vary, so call yours and make sure you’ll be good to go.
- Fogo de Chão: Enjoy the fire-roasted meat specialties from Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão on Christmas Day. Dine-in from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Christmas Day and from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Or you can eat, drink and be merry at home with a variety of Holiday to-go packages starting at $130.
- Golden Corral: Hours and pricing will vary by location, but after being closed due to COVID-19, many locations have reopened and some will be open on Christmas Day. But you’ll need to call your nearest location for specific information. Alternatively, they are offering holiday meals to go that can be reheated at home and serve between six and eight people. Order by Dec. 21 for pickup on Dec. 24.
- Hard Rock Cafe: Open on Christmas Day, and offering a Mistletoe Menu available for dine-in, delivery or pickup, hours will vary by location. Some Hard Rock Cafe locations will be open as late as 11 p.m.
- IHOP: Although normally open 24/7, depending on location, some IHOP restaurants may be operating with reduced hours on Christmas. But, we think you should check the closest one to you and load up on their Holiday Family Feast breakfast early in the day if you can.
- McCormick & Schmick’s: The majority of McCormick & Schmick’s restaurants will be open from noon until 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. They are also offering a Prime Rib Feast to-go special serving three to four people for $135 plus tax.
- McDonald’s: Since most McDonald’s restaurants are franchises, whether or not your favorite will be open on Christmas Day will depend on the location. But, it’s easy to check online using their store locator.
- Morton’s Steakhouse: Seating will be limited due to restrictions, but Morton’s Steakhouse is open on Christmas Day. You’ll want to check hours at your local restaurant and be sure to make reservations well in advance to enjoy a stress-free holiday meal.
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Open on Christmas Day for dine-in, takeout, and delivery, give your local Ruth’s Chris Steak House a call to place your order or make a reservation. Reservations can also be made online here.
- Smith & Wollensky: Enjoy special holiday dinners at Smith & Wollensky this Christmas. Reservations can be made online or find your local restaurant here and give them a call. Dinners, sides, and desserts will also be available for pickup or delivery.
- Starbucks: Double-check the Starbucks locator and make sure your local java spot is open on Christmas Day. Most are, but still, you wouldn’t want to drive up and be disappointed.
Below is a list of restaurants offering takeout specials:
- Carrabba’s: Although the restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day, Carrabba’s does have Family Bundles starting at $34.99 available for car-side carryout or delivery as well as catering packages that serve 10 or more people.
- The Capital Grille: Enjoy a take-out, three-course, family-style dinner, starting at $250 or a Holiday Grille Box for $170 each from The Capital Grille this holiday season.
- Eddie V’s Prime Seafood: Go all out this Christmas and enjoy a lavish four-course holiday dinner designed for you to take out from Eddie V’s Prime Seafood. Entrée selections include Chilean Sea Bass or Herb-Roasted Tenderloin. Dinners serve two for $150.
- Olive Garden: Enjoy Bake-at-Home Family Meals including Giant, Cheese-Stuffed Shells, or Classic Lasagna from Olive Garden this Christmas and throughout the holiday season.
- Seasons 52: Offering a complete take-out dining experience perfect for Christmas, Seasons 52 has put together The Green Box which features a choice of either Kona Crusted Wood-Grilled Tenderloin or Whole Side of Cedar Plank Salmon, salad, sides, and six mini-indulgence desserts. Starting at $125.
- Bahama Breeze: Escape to the islands with a Bahama Breeze Holiday To-Go Party Pack for four people for $50.
