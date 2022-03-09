BOSTON (WHDH) - The American Automobile Association is reporting that the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has climbed to $4.30, but there are some local gas stations selling fuel at a much more affordable price.

Despite the spike in the cost of fuel, some gas stations in the Bay State are still selling regular gasoline for less than $4 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy. Those gas stations are as follows:

BP at 1052 Main Street in Bellingham ($3.63)

C&R Tire at 649 Main Street in Sturbridge ($3.83)

CITGO at 19 Park Avenue in Arlington ($3.89)

Gulf at 30 Park Street in Ayer ($3.93)

Steve’s at 246 East Water Street in Rockland ($3.95)

Royal Farms at 158 Montello Street in Brockton ($3.99)

Daily Gas at 1337 Main Street in Reading ($3.99)

Danvers Gas & Service at 8 Bridge Street ($3.99)

Rapid Refill at 82 Concord Avenue in Belmont ($3.99)

Express Fuel Food at 267 Mechanic Street in Fitchburg ($3.99)



With the price of gas continuing to skyrocket, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said Tuesday that he’s asking Attorney General Maura Healey to investigate possible price gouging using the state’s consumer protection law.

A spokesperson for the tax advocacy group Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance added that state officials should consider suspending the 25-cent gas tax while prices are high.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday also ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine, warning that Americans will feel pain at the gas pump.

To view the latest gas prices in your area, click here to navigate Gas Buddy’s interactive map.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)