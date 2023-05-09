ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A child died Tuesday after being hit by a tractor-trailer while crossing a street in Andover, officials said.

Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said crews responded to the intersection of Elm and Main Streets around 5:15 p.m., adding that a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Keefe said the driver of the Sysco truck involved in the crash stopped and is cooperating with police.

While they weren’t hit, Keefe said several other people in the area at the time of the crash were taken to a local hospital “as a precautionary measure.”

SKY7-HD captured video of the emergency response Tuesday afternoon, showing a truck surrounded by first responders. The area was also closed off to traffic.

Authorities said the child who was killed was six-years-old. Authorities also said the child was in a crosswalk when hit.

Kyle Perry, who works near the crash site, said he heard the immediate aftermath of the crash.

“I’m not a parent and I can’t imagine what the mom must be going through right now,” Perry said.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said area resident Gary Kazangian. “These things shouldn’t happen.”

Sysco also responded to this crash in a statement, writing “The Sysco family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of a pedestrian today in an incident involving one of our vehicles from Sysco Boston.”

“We offer our condolences and prayers to the individual’s family and community and are grieving with them for their loss,” a spokesperson said.

Crews remained on scene for several hours Tuesday as the truck was towed away.

As an investigation continued, people who work and live near Andover’s Elm Square area called the site a busy and dangerous intersection.

“I walk miles through here, up by the school,” Kazangian said. “It’s kind of off the table now. I’ve got to go somewhere else. It’s just not safe in this entire strip here.”

The incident remains under investigation by Andover Police and state police.

