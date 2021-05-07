These were America’s most popular baby names in 2020

(WHDH) — The Social Security Administration on Friday announced what America’s most popular baby names were in the pandemic year of 2020.

“It appears parents chose to stick with the familiar during an unprecedented time,” the SSA said in a news release.

The top three names for both girls — Olivia, Emma, and Ava — and boys — Liam, Noah, and Oliver — remained the same for the second year in a row. Out of both top 10 lists combined, only two names changed.

The name Henry has also been steadily rising in popularity, last appearing in the top 10 over a century ago, in 1910, according to the SSA.

Here were the top 10 boys and girls names for 2020:

Boys Girls 1. Liam 1. Olivia 2. Noah 2. Emma 3. Oliver 3. Ava 4. Elijah 4. Charlotte 5. William 5. Sophia 6. James 6. Amelia 7. Benjamin 7. Isabella 8. Lucas 8. Mia 9. Henry 9. Evelyn 10. Alexander 10. Harper

To view all of the top baby names of 2020, click here.

