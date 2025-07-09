FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Gillette Stadium is used to seeing some of the game’s greatest playing on the field.

But on Wednesday night, the most popular player isn’t wearing #12, he’s wearing #10.

If you aren’t sure how big of a deal Lionel Messi is, just take it from fans in Foxboro.

“He’s a really good soccer player,” said Sayna and Sharvi Shahu. “He’s got really good skills, you know? He’s really good at dribbling.”

“When we watch these YouTube videos, he has so many interesting paths, so it’s really nice to hear about it,” said another young fan.

“Talent. He’s a phenomenal athlete and a very impressive person to watch on the field. He’s an inspiration to older people as well as the newer generation. They all aspire to play like Messi,” said one fan.

The Inter Miami’s Pink colors showing up everywhere in Foxboro, from hotels to even inside the pro shop at Gillette.

“My youngest has like the whole outfit. He’s got like the Messi socks, the Messi shorts with he Messi shirt like the whole shebang.”

Ben McClung wore his on Wednesday.

“I’m really excited to see him,” said McClung.

Families planned for a day many New England soccer fans have been waiting for.

“This was a Christmas present for the boys. Them as big fans we got them the tickets. It’s been in the works for months.”

More than 60,000 fans packed Gillette last year. Wednesday night’s matchup between the Revolution and Inter Miami is expected to be the biggest game of the season.

Fans hope Messi makes the lineup.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)