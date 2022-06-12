Despite their team losing to the Golden State Warriors, Celtics fans said they were confident the Cs would rebound in Game 5 Monday.

“We all believe they are going to get it done this time, they are going to bounce back,” said fan Lee Patrick. “They have not lost two games in a row like this, and they have not lost on the road after a loss at home. I think they are going to do it again. I think they’ve got it in them.”

During this playoff run, the Celtics have won every game coming off a loss. The Warriors will be playing at home in Game 5, where they have had only one loss during the playoffs — against the Celtics in Game 1 of the Finals.

“They thrive a little bit better on the road, sometimes they get a little complacent or stagnant at home,” said fan Gabriel Campos. “I think the record will keep going.”

