‘They are heroes’: Firefighters rescue mom, 3 children from burning Brockton home

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued four people, including children, after a two-alarm blaze broke out at a multi-level home in Brockton on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 574 Warren Ave. before 10 a.m. used ladders to rescue a mother and three children who were trapped in the burning home, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed firefighters carrying the family members down a ladder as smoke billowed out of the home.

“It was very scary. I had three kids plus myself in there,” Michena Augustin said. “There was smoke coming into the room from under the door, so I didn’t know what to do.”

Augustin, her 4-year-old daughter, her 15-year-old niece, and her 12-year-old nephew all emerged from the fire without injury.

“They are heroes for me today and everyday,” Augustin said of the responding firefighters. “I don’t know how they do their job.”

Investigators say the fire started in the basement but the cause remains under investigation.

