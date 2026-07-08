The Bristol County Sheriff is pushing back against claims from ICE Boston that they released a “dangerous criminal” without honoring an ICE detainer.

In a post on social media, ICE Boston said they arrested Jose Raul Martinez Alverado, calling him a “criminal illegal alien from Honduras,” followed by another post saying that the Bristol County House of Corrections released him.

“Once they post bail, we have to let them go,” Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff, said. “That’s the decision. If we hold them, then we’re gonna be in violation of state law.”

Martinez Alverado posted a $1,500 bail last month. He had been arrested in New Bedford on multiple gun charges.

Heroux responded on social media, saying, “ICE doesn’t understand the law. (Based on ICE’s history of violating the U.S. Constitution, it doesn’t surprise me.) Detainers are not the law.”

Heroux called the posts misleading, saying that they were made to pressure his department and that he had no obligation to comply.

He cited a 2017 Massachusetts Supreme Court decision that ruled that local police, state police, and county sheriffs cannot hold an individual solely on an ICE detainer.

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