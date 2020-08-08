‘They are not safe’: Experts warn against going back to school as youth coronavirus cases rise

As schools across the country begin to open for the fall, experts warn that coronavirus cases are skyrocketing among children, teens and young adults and that students are in danger.

“We have to make sure they’re safe. what we’re seeing is they are not safe,” said Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association. “If the transmission rate is not low and has not been low for two weeks, it’s not safe.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose state was previously the epicenter of the pandemic, said schools across the state could open, leaving it to individual districts to make the choice.

But in Georgia, where schools opened last week, several people tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 200 students and eight teachers from one school district are in quarantine.

“If we open too fast, kids get sick, adults get sick, we have to shut back down in two or three weeks,” said former education secretary Arne Duncan. “That’s the worst possible outcome, further re-traumatizes kids and endangers the adults in their lives.”

