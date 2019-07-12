AMARGOSA VALLEY, Nev. (WHDH) — Thousands curious about the possibility of extraterrestrial life plan to storm Area 51 in two months.

The highly classified Air Force facility has been the focus of conspiracy theories for decades, with many people believing this is where the United States government stores secrets about aliens and UFOs.

A Facebook event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” invites the public to rush the secured facility to “see them aliens” on Sept. 20 from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets,” the event page read.

As of Friday morning, more than 400,000 people responded that they were going, while more than 415,000 replied that they were interested.

It is unclear if the event is a joke.

