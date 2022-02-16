WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a former Woburn High School student-athlete says he has not been the same since he was attacked by his teammates earlier in the school year.

Kevin Coucelos shared cell phone video of the attack last September that he says has left his 14-year-old son Jonathan traumatized. 7NEWS has blurred the faces because the people involved are underage.

In the video, Jonathan is surrounded by his Woburn High School football teammates in the school locker room. Some are spraying water at him and others are yelling at him. Coucelos says his freshman son was also sexually assaulted.

“The words he keeps saying is, ‘Dad, why did this have to happen to me? Why was I a target,'” he said. “He’s been pretty much isolated into his room, doesn’t want to come out, does his school work, barely eats dinner. He just wants to be left alone.” Kevin Coucelos

While 7NEWS does not usually identify victims of sexual assault, Coucelos says his son Jonathan wanted to come forward publically so that those involved may be held accountable.

Though it has taken five months, Jonathan’s dad says authorities have told him seven teens may be facing charges.

“Some of them are getting charged for indecent assault and battery and assault and battery,” said Coucelos. “But, I think it should go a little further going towards the coaches. I think the staff themselves should be accountable for it.”

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s office led the investigation that involved: ” … multiple interviews of other students, faculty and coaches, a forensic interview and an examination of video footage, text messages and social media.”

School Superintendent Matthew T. Crowley said independent investigators have been hired, and the school will implement any recommendations.

In a statement, Crowley wrote:

“Moving forward, all of our coaches will be required to undertake extensive supplemental training to ensure our athletics programs are a safe, nurturing and healthy experience for the children and young adults who participate in them.”

Superintendent Matthew T. Crowley





However, Coucelos said that the environment was anything but safe for his son who was just starting his high school career.

“They failed. They failed big time and it’s not right,” he told 7NEWS.

Jonathan has been home-schooled since the incident and will be enrolled in a new district in the coming weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)