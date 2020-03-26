‘They gave their all’: Boston remembers firefighters who were tragically killed 6 years ago in massive blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department is taking time to remember the lives of two firefighters who were killed while battling a raging nine-alarm blaze that tore through a brownstone in the Back Bay in 2014.

Thursday marks six years since Lt. Edward Walsh and firefighter Michael Kennedy tragically died after becoming trapped in the basement of an apartment building at 298 Beacon St. on March 26, 2014.

“On this 6th year that can feel like 6 days when you hold someone dear in your heart, we honorably remember the loss of our brothers LT. Ed Walsh & FF. Michael Kennedy,” the fire department said in a tweet. “Today we pause to remember them and their families.”

Thirteen other firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Investigators later determined that the fire was sparked by welders who were working on a neighboring building.

