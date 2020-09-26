‘They get away with it, we need to end that’: Protesters demand changes after officers not charged in Breonna Taylor case

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 1,000 demonstrators marched through Boston Saturday, demanding change in the judicial system after a grand jury failed to indict police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor earlier in the week.

Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers executing a no-knock warrant in March. A grand jury reviewed the killing but did not press charges against the officers for shooting Taylor.

Two demonstrations, beginning in Ramsey Park and Nubian Square, joined up to march through the streets and call for change.

“The reason why police keep killing Blacks and other marginalized folks at a high rate is because they get away with it, we need to end that,” said Brock Satter, one of the marches’ organizers.

“Unfortunately, this is the pattern and practice of prosecutors and grand juries around the country, they do not want to indict police officers for crimes they commit,” Satter added. “Until we have that, we’ll be out in the streets.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)