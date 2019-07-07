They got the beat: Drummers face off in Blue Man Group competition

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New York man won the chance to jam with the Blue Man Group at the troup’s annual Drum-Off competition in South Boston Sunday.

Five drummers took the stage at the Lawn on D to show their chops, with the victor getting a $5,000 prize as well as the ability to play with the group.

Winner Cyzon Griffin was thrilled that he got to keep the beat with the Blue Men.

“This is the best thing that happened to me all year,” Griffin said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)