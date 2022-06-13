BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics fans are predicting a win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, despite their team playing in enemy territory.

The Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors on their home court in San Francisco, with Game 6 returning to Boston. Fans said the team was focused and ready to win no matter where they play.

“I think they have a goal in mind and think they’ll do anything to achieve that goal,” said fan Gabriella Mitchell.

“They got the mojo,” said fan Mike Powers.

