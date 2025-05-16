MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) outside of Cambridge District Court was released after officials confirmed he was not the person they were looking for.

Cell phone video shows Hugo Monteiro being put into a car by agents in plain clothes.

Monteiro is a Brazilian American who says he became a U.S. citizen in 2020.

Monteiro says he was at the court for work and once he walked outside he was placed in handcuffs.

“To be honest, they’re doing their job,” Monteiro said. “I still support what they’re doing. Unfortunately, they got the wrong person, but I still support whatever they’re doing.”

Monteiro says the ICE agents drove him to a nearby parking lot where he showed them his ID and an image of his passport.

They then confirmed he wasn’t the man they were looking for and Monteiro says they let him go.

