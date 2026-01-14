Mike Vrabel sang the praises of the Texans defense when he addressed the media in Foxboro on Wednesday.

“Yea of course you know, I mean they, they have great talent, great scheme, they play hard, I respect how hard they play,” Vrabel said. “They’re just not only talented, but they have a play demeanor that I can appreciate.”

“There’s talent, length, you know, effort,” Vrabel continued. “If they get blocked, they don’t stay blocked long. [They] can power different moves on the edge so, you know, they play hard against the run. It’s not just if you run the ball that they’re, they’re taking plays off, so, you know two really good bookends.”

The Texans defense carried Houston to a win on Monday night in Pittsburgh, bailing out C.J Stroud who turned the ball over three times. But Vrabel’s not sleeping on the young quarterback.

“He’s athletic enough to extend, but also the pocket presence that you want you know he can turn his back to the defense and come out there and throw a play-action, does a good job on the boot game, he keeps his eyes downfield, he’s accurate,” Vrabel said.

It remains to be seen if Stroud will have to deal with Christian Gonzalez Sunday afternoon. The Patriots cornerback was back for Wednesday’s practice in a red non-contact jersey. It’s a step in the right direction after being forced to leave Sunday’s win over the Chargers with a concussion.

