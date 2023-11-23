METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen High School may not be playing in a Super Bowl next week. But there’s no question the Rangers are one of the state’s top programs, thanks in large part to a pair of brothers who have been a driving force behind the team’s recent football success.

“We have a lot of other great players too, for sure, but they have set a standard,” said Methuen Head football Coach Tom Ryan, discussing brothers Shane and Drew Eason.

Ryan continued, crediting the Eason brothers for their standard in the weight room and their standard in practice.

“They’re excellent, hard working kids and it shows,” he said. “The results show for them.”

The Easons made it look relatively easy over the past two seasons with Drew under center and Shane in the backfield.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Shane said Drew is a great leader and a great role model who “does all the things for the team.”

“[He] steps up in the biggest moments,” Shane said.

Drew similarly praised his brother.

“When there is someone I need to go to, he is the guy,” he said of Shane.

Shane and Drew together helped drive Methuen to an 18-6 record through the past two seasons, highlighted by a Final Four berth in 2022.

Coach Ryan said Shane “has got to be one of the best running backs I have ever encountered.”

“And Drew has such good command of our offense,” he continued. “He can sling it with the best of them in the state.”

The Eason brothers’ talent is reminiscent of their father PJ, who was a standout for powerhouse Everett in the 1990s.

Drew said his father told him he led the league in scoring.

“I will take his word for it,” Drew said.

“He was a power back,” Shane said of his father. “He also used his speed. He was faster than most. He could run through most. He was just an all-out dog.”

The Eason brothers’ mother and father have had a front row seat as their children helped put Methuen football on the map.

“I think that he is a big piece of them,” said the brothers’ mother, Tammi. “They are very coachable kids. I think that comes from their dad for sure.”

PJ, the brother’s father, said it has been fun watching the two play together.

“When one does something good, the other one is the first one there to cheer them on,” he continued.

PJ said he had been hoping to see his sons play sports together. To now see that happen, he said, “is tremendous.”

With all their football success, Coach Ryan said the Eason brothers are leaving a legacy that will impact the next generation of Rangers players.

Ryan said their brand of success, though, may be unique.

“We’re going to be able to show kids films of these kids one day and be like ‘Hey, this is kind of how we want you to do things,’” Ryan said. “But I don’t think you’re ever going to be able to copy what these kids have done.”

Shane Eason is a junior. Drew, a senior, threw for 120 yards and three scored in a 48-16 win over Dracut Wednesday night, finishing his high school career with a school record 6,212 passing yards and a school record 62 career passing touchdowns.

In addition to the school records, Drew’s 6,212 passing yards are good for ninth place all-time in Massachusetts history.

