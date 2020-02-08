‘They just cut it short’: Parents of man shot to death after Boston confrontation speak out

BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a man shot to death by police after a confrontation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston Friday questioned whether he had a gun at the start of the fatal incident.

Police responded to reports of a man with a gun near Brigham and Women’s Hospital Friday morning, and while the incident remains under investigation, shots were fired and a hospital valet was hit. Police say 41-year-old Juston Root jumped in his car and fled officers at the scene, and when the chase ended on Route 9 in Brookline, Root allegedly showed what appeared to be a weapon — and officers shot and killed him.

Police are still investigating and have not confirmed Root had a firearm on him, or what firearm injured the valet. Barbara Root, Juston Root’s mother, told 7News her son suffered from mental illness in the past but had been doing well for years.

“He just wrote a cook book. You know, he’s doing great in his life and they just cut it short,” Barbara Root said. “They were shooting at him. he’s driving away because he feels like they are going to shoot him!”

The day before he was killed, Juston Root posted a four-minute video on YouTube talking about law enforcement.

“It is about fight or flight. sometimes you should just flight not fight,” Root says in the video. “That is a good way to live your life.”

Evan Root, Juston Root’s father, said he misses his son.

“We both told each other how much we loved each other and it wasn’t because something was impending that he knew or anything,” Evan Root said of a conversation with his son. “I need to accept reality and I’m pretty good about that. but it doesn’t mean I don’t shed tears too.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)