Passengers said a North Attleboro fire chief didn’t hesitate when he saw the chance to help a passenger on a flight from Boston to Chicago earlier in the week.

Fire Chief Christopher Coleman and others on board helped an unresponsive man who was believed to be having a seizure, performing CPR 30,000 feet in the air.

“They were in the center of the aisle with the person that was in medical distress and they just kind of jumped into action,” said passenger Tina Hayes. “For the entirety of the flight it seemed like they were moving and doing and helping.”

The man survived and was taken to the hospital when the plane landed.