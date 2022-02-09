WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wayland High School basketball player is speaking out after she said a routine away game at Westford Academy turned into an evening of insults and racial slurs being thrown her way.

Saniyyah Phillips, 17, said she first noticed the taunting from a group of boys sitting in the opposing team’s side during a free throw in the first quarter.

Just trying to get in my head to like make me miss the shot. That’s when they just kept going every quarter,” she told 7NEWS.

By the second half, the heckling turned hateful.

“When they started taunting me and kept bringing up my racial — like how I look and how I just am, how my face is, and how my hairstyle was, I started to feel sad about myself,” she explained.

Saniyyah said she could not hold back the tears and told her coach what was being said.

“When saw the coach get upset and start going to the refs, going to the school faculty, going to the coach, I was like, wait a minute, this something more severe,” Saniyyah’s mom said.

Saniyyah is a METCO student and she said it is the first time she has experienced anything like this. For her, the whole situation has been nerve-wracking.

“Now that everything has happened, it’s just like, what’s the next day going to be? You know? Is she going to be triggered if she goes to a different town,” her mom said.

Wayland Public School officials condemned the actions this week and announced that their students will not compete against Westford Public Schools for the rest of the season.

Saniyyah and her mom said they appreciate this swift action from the school district.

“I feel very supported by my teammates, my classmates, my coaches, like everyone in the Wayland community,” she said. “I feel like they have back. I feel very supported.”

The Westford Acadamy principal issued a letter Wednesday expressing their sincere apologies for what happened and said those involved have been disciplined.

Saniyyah and her family also received a letter of apology from the school.

