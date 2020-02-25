ESCONDIDO, Calif. (WHDH) — A family that’s not ready to say goodbye to their heroic dog that passed away decided to get her cloned.

David and Alicia Tschirhart grew fond of their dog, Marley, who saved them from getting bit by a rattlesnake while out on a hike about six years ago, KGTV reported.

When Marley died, they looked into ways to keep her memory alive.

The Tschirharts discovered ViaGen, which offers cloning services for animals.

The company cloned Marley and in turn created a labrador named Ziggy.

“They have the same personality, they play the same, they favor the same toys,” Alicia Tschirhart told the news station.

ViaGen charges $50,000 to clone a dog and $35,000 to clone a cat.

