BOSTON (WHDH) - A mother says she is planning to sue Boston Public Schools after an incident last month in which she alleges inappropriate restraints were used on her son at James F. Condon School in South Boston.

“I still don’t believe it, it’s a nightmare,” said Anacelia Cuevas. “I want to just wake up from this nightmare.”

Cuevas said she that on February 14, her 3-year-old son with special needs was restrained at school for more than 20 minutes, something she only found out about weeks later when she received a call from the Department of Children & Families, which was investigating the incident.

7News has learned the preschooler’s chair was duct taped to the ground and he had a strap around his waist securing him to the seat.

Cuevas’ son is non-verbal, so she said she only had small indications that something had happened prior to hearing from DCF.

“The only thing that was noticable was when he was coming home saying ‘trouble’ whenever I would sit him in the chair,” she said.

Boston Public Schools is investigating this incident and several staff members were placed on leave while the investigation is ongoing.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority,” said BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper in a statement. “This incident is deeply concerning and goes against our values and policies as a school district. We understand how difficult this has been for both our student and their family, and we will continue to work directly with them to provide all the support they need to feel safe and continue learning at BPS.”

Cuevas said more needs to be done.

“There needs to be a whole new set of regulations, administration, everything,” she said. “This is unacceptable. They robbed my child of his innocence, they really did. I’m going to get justice for my son.”

