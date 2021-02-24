‘They take the good’: Heartbroken families ID 2 men who died at Boston work site

BOSTON (WHDH) - Heartbroken family members of two workers who were fatally struck by a dump truck in a construction mishap in Boston on Wednesday morning described both beloved men as hard-working immigrants.

Edna Gutierrez identified one of the victims as her 32-year-old brother, Carlos Gutierrez.

“He was hard-working. He was working for his family, trying to do the best…give the best to them,” Edna said.

Carlos, who was living in Chelsea and working construction for Atlantic Coast Utilities, moved to America from Guatemala 12 years ago.

Carlos was working alongside 27-year-old Jordan Romero when the truck hit them and sent them tumbling into a 20-foot hole, killing them both.

“My brother is a great guy…They always say they take the good ones when they are young,” Romero’s sister, Leslie Villalobos said. “My brother just was an amazing person.”

Romero, a native of El Salvador, started working underground on sewer and water projects to earn money to support his two children.

“He was just trying to find a way to make money to get his children out here,” Villalobos added. “He was a very hard-working man.”

Romero had just gotten married in January and was living in Lynn.

“If I could just see him one more time, it’s all I want,” Villalobos said as she fought back tears.

Despite having many questions about the incident, both families say they are taking time to mourn.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating their deaths.

