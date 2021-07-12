QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Heartbroken family members of a man who was shot and killed in Milton on Saturday are trying to come to grips with their loss and say they’re left wondering why he was targeted after police announced an arrest in the case.

Marquis Simmons, 25, was driving a moped along Belvoir Road around 6 p.m. Saturday when he dismounted the vehicle and was shot a few yards away from the bike, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center for emergency surgery, but he did not survive.

Myles King, 21, of Milton, was arrested at the Milton police station on a warrant for Simmons’ murder, the DA’s office announced Sunday.

He is set to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

“They took my baby from me,” said Staci Atkins, Simmons’ mother. “We are all family and they just took that from us.”

Family members described Simmons as loyal and loving, who deeply cared for his family and his girlfriend, Auvonnie Dorsett.

“There’s nothing that will ever bring him back, nothing,” Dorsett said.

They added that Simmons was a contractor who liked to work on cars and scooters, including the one he was riding which he built from scratch.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

