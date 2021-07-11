MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members of a man shot and killed in Milton are heartbroken and wondering why he was targeted, while police have charged a man with murder in the shooting, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say, Marquis Simmons, 25, was driving a moped along Belvoir Road around 6 p.m. when he dismounted the vehicle and was shot a few yards away from the moped, officials said. He was taken to Boston Medical Center for emergency surgery, but he did not survive.

Family members said Marquis was a contractor who liked to work on scooters and built the one he was riding from scratch. He met his girlfriend, Auvonnie Dorsett, when they were both 18 and Dorsett said he always ready to be there for her.

“He was caring, he was loving, he was loyal,” Dorsett said. “You call Marquis, he was coming no matter what was going on.”

On Sunday afternoon, police arrested Myles King, 21, of Milton, on a warrant for Simmons’ murder, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said. King is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

“They took my baby from me,” said Staci Atkins, Simmons’ mother. “We are all family and they just took that from us.”

