‘They were loved by everybody’: Needham H.S. mourns loss of teens struck, killed by car

NEEDHAM, MA (WHDH) — Students and staff returned to Needham High School with heavy hearts Monday morning after two teenage girls died following a pedestrian crash.

Talia Newfield, 16, of Needham, and Adrienne Garrido, 17, of Needham, suffered serious injuries after getting hit by a car while crossing a street near their school and were taken to the hospital, according the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

“Talia and Adrienne were best of friends. They were unique. They were beautiful people,” said Newfield’s father, who did not want to appear on camera.

Newfield died at the hospital Saturday night and Garrido died at the hospital on Sunday.

“We don’t understand how two beautiful, young women can get taken from us in a space of about 20 feet, on a clear evening, on a flat street,” Newfield’s father added.

Needham Superintendent Daniel Gutekanst said all 1,700 students at the high school are impacted by the tragic loss.

Newfield is described as a gifted artist. Both girls ran track. They were both juniors.

“With a loss like this there’s no normal, so we’re not anticipating tomorrow being like any other day by any stretch. We will be providing support throughout the day tomorrow for our students and staff,” said Aaron Sicotte, Needham High School’s principal.

Friends and loved ones created a memorial for Newfield and Garrido in the area of Webster and Holland streets where the crash happened.

“They were loved by everybody. They were loved by their parents and their families and their friends,” Newfield’s father said.

No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

The Newfield family issued the following statement:

“We wish to thank our friends, family, synagogue and many members of the Needham community who have reached out and given to us their support, and their love. We are deeply deeply grateful. Adrienne and Talia were two beautiful, close friends and awesome young women with their whole lives and world ahead of them. We simply don’t understand how they could have been taken from us while crossing a flat, straight street in the heart of Needham. Life does not always make sense. Talia was a wonderful daughter, sister and friend. She was everything that we could ever have asked for, and more than we knew. She was righteous, talented, smart, funny and enigmatic with great positive impact on our lives and those around us, and with huge potential. We are heartbroken, and holding our friends and family close.”

