‘They’re all false’: Stepfather of hockey coach charged with child sex assault shoots down allegations

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WHDH) - A youth hockey coach from Marblehead accused of sexually assaulting several children faced a judge on Friday.

Christopher Prew, 31, was indicted Thursday on nine new counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and one count of attempted assault and battery.

RELATED: 7 new accusers come forward against youth coach from Marblehead accused of child rape

Seven boys have now accused Prew of assault.

Prew’s stepfather denied the allegations outside of court.

“He gave up his whole life to teach kids hockey. He played hockey all his life. He played baseball. He loves the sport.” Prew’s stepfather said. “He was only just helping children. He did none of these things. They’re all false.”

Prew’s mother, Louise Martino, 55, of Winthrop, was also indicted for intimidation of a witness.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)