WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Webster Animal Control was called in after two horses broke free and ran amuck Monday.

The pair were seen rolling around the grass outside neighboring homes and strolling through the streets.

Officers bribed the pair with food and were able to get them back home safely.

“They were just roaming and eating the grass. They weren’t really bothering anybody,” said Nikki Holland who spotted the pair. “They’re enjoying being on the other side of the fence so good for them. Breakout day yeah! It’s Monday, they’re free.”

Animal control was able to safely get the horses back home.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)