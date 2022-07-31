PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Klondike’s Choco Taco has been a mainstay on ice cream menus since the desert’s inception in 1983. And now that Klondike has announced plans to discontinue the delectable dessert, a Rhode Island ice cream shop owner says he is expecting a wave of disappointed customers coming to his truck.

“When we’re out, we see a lot of the same people every single day,” said Alex Arteaga, owner of Palagis Ice Cream in Pawtucket. “People who like the Choco Taco, they’re going to be devastated because some people get the same thing over and over again.”

Arteaga says that the Choco Taco was once the most expensive item on the menu but has never had a loss for fans.

“There have been things that have been discontinued [before], but nothing as dramatic as the Choco Taco,” Arteaga said.

The renewed wave of support may have caused Klondike to reassess the product’s discontinuation. The ice cream maker took to Twitter to say they are considering the “next steps.”

I want to address the rumors: I’m really being discontinued, it’s not a PR stunt. I knew you loved me, but not THIS much. While I reflect on this outpouring of support, we are discussing next steps, including what to do with the last 912 (we counted) tacos at HQ. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/7tswyPVb5c — Choco Taco (@Klondikebar) July 28, 2022

However, at least for now, Arteaga says the Choco Taco’s conservation status should be considered ‘endangered.’

“We don’t have that much. It was a surprise to all of us,” Arteaga said. “Within the next couple of days, they’ll probably be gone.”

