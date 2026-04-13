PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a 100-foot pine tree came crashing down onto a pickup truck in Princeton Monday morning.

Officials say the incident happened around 7 a.m. along Fitchburg Road in the Leominster State Forest when the tree crushed F-350 Ford pickup truck. The driver became trapped while two passengers were able to get out on their own.

Officials say all three passengers were taken to UMASS Medical Center in Worcester. They were headed to a worksite when the crash happened. Two of them suffered leg injuries which may require surgery, while the third has since been released.

“Definitely a scene out of the movies,” Ruzbin Martinez said, Owner of New Era Paving. “It was mostly like a nightmare, especially for my employees… They’re lucky to be alive.”

“The tree actually embedded itself into the engine block and a portion of the tree came through into the passenger compartment. Luckily it went up through the headliner and not down,” Princeton fire chief John Bennett said.

Traffic in the area was shutdown for a period of time to move the truck and the tree off the road. The incident is still under investigation at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)