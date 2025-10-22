BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bruins got into the Halloween spirit with some players visiting children at Mass General Brigham dressed as superheroes.

The annual event has become one of the highlights of the year for the players who say they get just as much out of the day as the kids they’re visiting.

“This is really special,” Jeremy Swayman said, Bruins’ goaltender. “I mean, it’s obviously bonding for us but at the same time it’s just a way for us to give back to this community. The kids in here, they’re real heroes. Just being able to connect with them, see their passion for life and genuine happiness is something that we can all reflect on. Whatever small part we can do to make their day be brighter is a true privilege.”

