Thick, black smoke rising from Brockton recycling facility seen from 10 miles away

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A recycling facility in Brockton went up in flames on Monday.

Crews were called in to battle the large fire at Eco Recycling on Mulberry Street around 2:30 p.m.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene where a large pile of debris had gone up and flames and firefighters said the plume of thick, black smoke rising from the fire could be seen as far as 10 miles away.

There has been no word on what may have started the fire or if there were any injuries.

