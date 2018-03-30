Thief knocks over elderly man while trying to mug him, then helps him back up

NEW YORK, NY (WHDH) — A thief knocked over an elderly man in New York City while trying to mug him, and then helped him back up.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance camera on Tuesday morning.

The suspect is seen in the video walking up behind the 70-year-old man, and putting his hand in the man’s pocket in an attempt to steal his wallet. The elderly man is startled and then falls to the ground.

The suspect then grabs the victim’s wallet and helps the victim up. Police said he helped himself to $15 before handing the wallet back to the elderly man.

The incident happened in broad daylight. Authorities believe the people walking by were unaware of what was happening due to the fact they only saw the thief helping the victim up again.

NYPD is continuing their search for the suspect.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)