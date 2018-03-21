Thief robs dying man on MBTA train platform, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Police say they have arrested a man accused of stealing prescriptions and other items from an unconscious man who had collapsed on a train platform.

According to MBTA officials, Transit Police officers responded to a medical emergency Wednesday morning at around 5 a.m. at the Downtown Crossing station.

Officers found an unconscious 52-year-old man at the scene and called Boston EMS, but the man was pronounced deceased.

Upon further investigation, officers determined that a man had approached the victim while he was unconscious and went through his belongings, stealing items from him, including prescriptions.

That suspect was later identified as Anthony Stimson, 30 of Boston. Stimson then reportedly left the area, making no efforts to get help for the unconscious man.

Shortly after the incident, officers arrested Stimson on Summer Street. Officers say they found a prescription bottle in Stimson’s possession with the name of the victim.

