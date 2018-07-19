Thief steals animal charity donation jar from Beacon Hill store

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are on the hunt for a man who stole an Animal Rescue League donation jar from a Beacon Hill convenience store Wednesday morning.

Surveillance cameras at Beacon Capitol Market on Myrtle Street captured a man wearing a white shirt and backwards hat walking inside the store, buying a couple sodas, and eventually grabbing the money intended for the animal charity.

“It’s just a shame when something like that happens,” said Michael DeFina of the Animal Rescue League of Boston. “I mean, these people are collecting out of the goodness of their hearts and their compassion for animals.”

The neighborhood convenience store has raised thousands of dollars for the charity over the decade.

