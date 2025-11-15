BOSTON (WHDH) - A high-end athleisure store in the Seaport was targeted by thieves on Friday who made off with pricey merchandise.

Boston police were called to the Congress Street Lululemon location around 6 p.m. for a reported theft.

Video obtained by 7NEWS shows people running out of the store with clothes in hand.

This isn’t the first time a high-end retailer has been targeted in Boston.

Back Bay Lululemon stores have been hit at least four times in the last few months.

Surveillance video from a mid-October theft shows several people sprinting out of the Newbury Street location with as many clothes as they could carry.

Police also released photos of another suspect they say stole from the store and one in the Prudential Center on the same day last week.

It’s unclear how much was stolen from the Seaport store on Friday.

We’ve reached out to the Lululemon corporate for a comment but so far have not heard back.

