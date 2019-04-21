Thieves steal anchor with sentimental value from after-school center

CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - As a relatively new business owner in Rhode Island, Laura Little’s grandparents gifted her with a good luck charm, a large steel anchor that has been in the family for decades.

Little, and her husband Mathew displayed it outside their after-school care center Ocean State Kidz Club. But, around 9:30 p.m. on April 18, the anchor was stolen from the property.

“We are really sad that it is not with us anymore,” Laura said. “It holds a lot of sentimental value to us,” Mathew continued.

Instead of dwelling on the sad situation, the staff tried to turn the bad experience into a learning lesson.

‘They think of this place as their home,” Site Coordinator Tonya Townson said. “They took it very personally like something had been taken from them too.

Alongside Cranston police, the students have started their own investigation by making and distributing flyers around town.

The incident was all caught on surveillance camera and now police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects involved.

Nia Walters, a student at the club just wants to know why someone would take such a treasured piece from them.

“I knew it meant a lot to Ms. Laura and Mr. Matt and it hit me and it hit everyone else.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)